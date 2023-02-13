MSR reveals Truck Assist Racing Gen3 Camaro liveries

Matt Stone Racing has pulled the covers off its 2023 Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro contenders.

The Truck Assist Racing liveries of cars #34 and #35, for Jack Le Brocq and new recruit Cam Hill respectively, were revealed in Beenleigh Queensland, this afternoon, at one of MSR’s new partners for 2023, Zarraffa’s Coffee.

“Truck Assist is a young brand with a huge market share in their space already,” MSR CEO and Managing Director Matt Stone said. “Our partnership works because we share values, ambition grows, and our target markets are so intertwined.”

“We’re really hopeful that the livery on our brand new Gen3 Camaros showcases this in 2023 and, together with Truck Assist and our other hugely supportive partners, we’re looking forward to seeing just what we can do together this season.”

Retravision, which was seen for the first time on the bonnets of the MSR cars at last year’s season-ending Valo Adelaide 500, have joined MSR for the 2023 season, with SupaGlass also new to the team.

“We’re also thrilled to have the continuing support of our loyal partners: Coregas, SP Tools, PPG. SS Signs, UNIT and DAF,” said Stone.

MSR was the first team to wheel out a Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro when its two drivers took turns in steering its first Camaro around Queensland Raceway last Tuesday. The team completed a number of short runs, sharing the track with the #17 DJR Ford Mustang.

“Our engineering team has a brilliant balance this season of passion, experience, youth and enthusiasm,” said Stone, referring to new recruit Paul Forgie – who will engineer Cam Hill’s Camaro – and Le Brocq’s race engineer, Jack Belotti.

“The guys have been working hard while the Gen3 build has been happening and we’re really excited to see how we can draw on the collective talents of the team as we embark on what is going to be an exciting year.”

MSR will be on track again at Queensland Raceway this Thursday in place of tomorrow’s planned running at the Ipswich circuit due to forecast storms.