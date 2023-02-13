DJR, MSR joins Triple Eight in moving Gen3 test date

Dick Johnson Racing and Matt Stone Racing have both postponed their scheduled tests at Queensland Raceway tomorrow ‘due to weather’.

Both teams will now test at the track this Thursday, February 16th.

DJR and MSR wheeled out their first Gen3 Supercars at the circuit last Tuesday, both fielding a single car.

While DJR ran a single Shell V-Power Racing liveried #17 Mustang, the driving duties were shared between Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale.

MSR was the first of the field to run a Gen3 Camaro, with Jack Le Brocq and new recruit Cam Hill completing a shakedown in its first Gen3 Camaro, which sported Truck Assist branding ahead of the team’s livery reveal later today – which will be cast live on Speedcafe.com.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the weather forecast for Queensland Raceway and Amberley weather station surrounds tomorrow includes a 95 percent chance of rain, with up to 35mm of rain. If it was to rain, it wouldn’t be the first Gen3 test, as testing at the track last week for Triple Eight Race Engineering and PremiAir Racing saw light showers both mid-morning and in the afternoon.

MSR’s decision follows that of Triple Eight Race Engineering to postpone its testing, after it was the first team in the Supercars field to run two cars at the Ipswich circuit last Thursday.

The #97 Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro of Shane van Gisbergen and the #88 of last year’s season-finale winning Broc Feeney both ran simultaneously, the pair amassing a significant 650km worth of testing across both cars, which included pit-stop practice, on-track drafting and passing as well as standing start launch processes.

Triple Eight will not be back on track until Wednesday February 22nd at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Shell V-Power Racing Team (DJR) and other teams are also currently scheduled to attend QR tomorrow, while Tickford Racing and Erebus Motorsport are currently running Gen3 Supercars at Winton Raceway in Victoria.