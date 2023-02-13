LIVE: MSR reveals Truck Assist Racing Gen3 Camaro liveries

Watch live as Matt Stone Racing pulls the covers off its Truck Assist Racing Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro Supercars.

The team tested its first Gen3 Camaro at Queensland Raceway last Tuesday, running Truck Assist branding ahead of today’s official livery reveal.

While Jack Le Brocq continues with the squad, Cam Hill makes the step up from the Super2 Series in his first full-time drive in the Repco Supercars Championship.

The team returns to testing at QR on Thursday this week.