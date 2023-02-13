Kostecki compares Gen3 Supercar to stock cars

Brodie Kostecki has found the Gen3 Supercar to be similar to the stock cars which he drove in the United States as a teenager.

Kostecki cut his teeth in late models and the Pro Series before returning to Australia to make his Super2 debut as a 19-year-old back in 2017.

Then, he raced a Project Blueprint-specification FG Falcon before getting behind the wheel of VF Commodore machinery which harks back to the start of Car of the Future in 2013 and ZB Commodores which are part of the ‘Gen2’ subset of the era.

The COTF era is this year superseded by Gen3, with Kostecki staying on at Erebus Motorsport but now armed with a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 which features a reduction in downforce in the region of 63 to 64 percent relative to the ZB Commodore.

He believes the new breed of Supercar is comparable to the vehicles which he raced in the States, in part due to aerodynamics but also because of their torquey engines.

“Probably more so now than what the older-generation cars were,” the West Australian told Speedcafe.com.

“This car’s got a lot less aero and these motors are a lot different as well. They make a lot more torque, so they want to spin the tyres a lot more, so we’re seeing a lot of deg in all the prototype testing.

“That’s a lot more similar to what I raced back over in the States but, to be honest, we’ve got 26 or 27 of the best drivers in the category so everyone’s going to figure it out at some point, so hopefully I’m one of the first.”

Asked if he would have an edge at least in the early stage of the 2023 Supercars season, Kostecki responded, “Possibly. I’ve quite enjoyed the time I’ve driven the car in the prototype testing.

“I’ve had different feedback to some of the other drivers that have driven the car and whatnot, so I’m just really looking forward to the first round, to be honest.

“I don’t really know what it’s going to bring and what the racing’s going to be like but I’m sure it’ll be exciting.”

Erebus, which takes an unchanged driver line-up into 2023 with Will Brown in Car #9, will roll out its Camaros for what will officially be shakedown running this week at Winton, after showing off its new Coca-Cola warpaint with the prototype Chevrolet at Warner Bros Movie World last Wednesday.