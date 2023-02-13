Erebus, Tickford Gen3 shakedown underway at Winton

Erebus Motorsport and Tickford Racing have begun a day of Gen3 Supercars shakedown running at Winton.

It is the first such outing for Erebus, which has rolled out the #99 Chevrolet Camaro of Brodie Kostecki, while Tickford is now shaking down Thomas Randle’s #55 Ford Mustang after Cameron Waters put the first 312km through the sister #6 entry in recent days.

Each of those teams has brought two cars to Winton, with both Kostecki’s team-mate Will Brown also present, although only one vehicle from each stable will run today.

Neither team hesitated to hit the track with Cars #55 or #99, however, with Randle and Kostecki both exiting the pits right at the opening time of 08:30 local time/AEDT.

Randle completed an initial two-lap run (out and in laps) as Kostecki returned to the pits after just an installation.

Both have since completed a short second run, in what are the ninth and 10th Gen3 race cars to be shaken down.

Tomorrow, Tickford will run both Cars #6 and #55 while Erebus will shake down Brown’s #9 entry, before the latter squad tests both #9 and #99 on Wednesday.

The Camaros present at Winton today are both adorned in their new Coca-Cola warpaint which was unveiled last week on the prototype Chevrolet Gen3 car at Warner Bros Movie World.

The Castrol colours for Car #55 were unveiled this morning, while Waters’ Mustang remains in stealth mode in a garage at Winton, without its Monster Energy livery yet to be applied, as was the case for its shakedown.