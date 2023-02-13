AlphaTauri undergoes ‘mass reduction’ with new car evolution

AlphaTauri technical director Jody Egginton has revealed the team’s latest F1 challenger has undergone ‘mass reduction’ in a bid to atone for a woeful 2022.

Following a superb 2021 in which AlphaTauri finished sixth in the constructors’ standings and scored a team-high 142 points since joining Formula 1 in 2006, much was expected of the Italian-based squad last year.

But rather than taking a step forward with the new aerodynamic regulations with its AT03, the team dropped to a lowly ninth in the standings due to developing an overweight car which it struggled with throughout the campaign.

Although AlphaTauri only unveiled a new livery in New York on Saturday night, Egginton feels lessons have been learned with the AT04 which he naturally hopes will come to fruition this season.

“The AT04 layout and chassis development started quite early in 2022 and wind tunnel development started around July,” said Egginton. “The initial concept was being worked on by our Future Car group before then.

“Nearly every area of the car is a strong evolution from the AT03 with, on the layout side, a strong focus on packaging in order to provide the best basis for aero development.