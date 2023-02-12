Wurz takes crucial pole for final Formula Regional race

Charlie Wurz will start from pole in the final race of the 2023 Formula Regional Oceania Championship at Taupo International Motorsport Park.

Wurz set the fastest lap of the round to date with a 1.24.054s, to claim pole position ahead of practice pacesetter Liam Sceats 1.24.077s with New Zealand Grand Prix winner Laurens van Hoepen third-fastest following a 1.24.255s lap.

The Austrian paid tribute to his M2 Competition team for the changes they made to the car overnight.

“We changed basically everything on the car and it felt so much better this morning so I am really thankful for all of that hard work – the car was tip-top,” Wurz explained.

“It was a good lap but there was still a little more to improve.

“I obviously had to do a good lap because if you make a small mistake it’s costly here.

“You have to push on the limit though and it is a fine line here but we found that line and were able to go 100 percent.

“We’ve hit the right spot now and we’ll be good for the race and hopefully won’t use up the tyres.”

Giles Motorsport driver Louis Foster was fourth fastest, ahead of Race 1 winner and title battle leader Callum Hedge, who holds a three-point advantage.

David Morales was sixth fastest, ahead of Hampton Downs race winner Kaleb Ngatoa.

Adam Fitzgerald, Ryan Shehan and Josh Mason rounded out the top 10.

Ryder Quinn, Jacob Abel, James Penrose, Tom McLennan, Lucas Fecury, Chloe Chambers and Bree Morris completed the field.

The 2023 Formula Regional Oceania Championship will conclude with two races today.

Qualifying 2 – Result

1. Charlie Wurz (AUT) – M2 Competition

2. Liam Sceats (NZL) – M2 Competition

3. Laurens van Hoepen (NED) – M2 Competition

4. Louis Foster (GBR) – Giles Motorsport

5. Callum Hedge (NZL) – M2 Competition

6. David Morales (USA) – M2 Competition

7. Kaleb Ngatoa (NZL) – Giles Motorsport

8. Adam Fitzgerald (IRL) – Giles Motorsport

9. Ryan Shehan (USA) – Giles Motorsport

10. Josh Mason (GBR) – Kiwi Motorsport

11. Ryder Quinn (AUS) – M2 Competition

12. Jacob Abel (USA) – Kiwi Motorsport

13. James Penrose (NZL) – Kiwi Motorsport

14. Tom McLennan (AUS) – Kiwi Motorsport

15. Lucas Fecury (BRA) – Kiwi Motorsport

16. Chloe Chambers (USA) – Giles Motorsport

17. Bree Morris (NZL) – Giles Motorsport