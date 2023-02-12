VIDEO: BJR confirms Gen3 shakedown date in engine fire up

Brad Jones Racing has confirmed the shakedown date for its quartet of Chevrolet Camaros.

The Albury-based squad will shakedown its four Camaros at Winton Motor Raceway on Tuesday, February 14.

“Well, we’re just running Jack’s [Smith] car up so you can hear how lumpy that engine sounds, it’s a pretty exciting time,” Team Owner Brad Jones said.

“We’re getting ready for our test on Tuesday, so the boys are just making sure there’s no problems at all.

“You can hear it revving up and we’re good to go for Tuesday.”

It follows the livery reveals for the #96 Pizza Hut-Camaro for Macauley Jones, as well as the #4 SCT Logistics entry for Jack Smith, with those of Andre Heimgartner’s #8 R&J Batteries and Bryce Fullwood’s #14 Middy’s entries expected in the coming days.

