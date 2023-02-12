VIDEO: 24 Hours in McLaren

The McLaren F1 team has offered a peak behind the curtain at its Woking base in a video detailing preparations for the 2023 season.

The Formula 1 campaign is fast approaching, with McLaren set to unveil its 2023-spec machine on February 13.

It is envisaged the squad will then complete a shakedown at Silverstone before heading to Bahrain towards the end of the month for pre-season testing.

The 2022 season was a difficult one for McLaren as it fell to fifth in the constructors’ championship.

It was the only team outside the top three, however, to secure a podium, courtesy of Lando Norris at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Speedcafe.com Formula 1 Editor, Mat Coch, predicts another year of the same in 2023 as key infrastructure projects come online this year.

Heading into his fifth season of F1, Norris has become team leader this year with the arrival of rookie team-mate Oscar Piastri.

The young Melburnian replaces countryman Daniel Ricciardo, who struggled during his two years with McLaren and ultimately agreed to the early termination of his contract.

Piastri had a private outing with McLaren at Paul Ricard late last year before his first official drive with the team at the post-season Abu Dhabi test.

The latest video from McLaren offers insight into the team’s ongoing preparations, with insight into pit stop practice, the machine shop, and more.

Following pre-season testing in Bahrain, Formula 1 will remain in the Gulf for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5.

The circus then heads to Saudi Arabia for Round 2 before the Australian Grand Prix on March 30-April 2.