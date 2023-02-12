Scuderia AlphaTauri reveals AT04 F1 car in New York

Scuderia AlphaTauri is hoping to build on a disappointing 2022 Formula 1 season following the launch of the AT04.

The livery for the squad’s 2023 campaign was unveiled as part of New York Fashion Week, owing to its tie-up with the Red Bull-owned fashion brand which names the team.

Drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries were at the event, with Franz Tost to continue leading the Faenza-based operation.

Tsunoda this season embarks on his third year in F1 and moves into a pseudo-team leader role following the departure of Pierre Gasly.

Nyck de Vries arrives

Alongside him, de Vries has just a single grand prix to his name, though impressed when he substituted for Alex Albon at Monza at the wheel of a Williams last year.

The Dutchman was brought into the Red Bull system after driving for Mercedes in Formula E, winning the world championship in the 2020-21 season.

“First of all, to get the opportunity to live my dream, but equally to be very excited and motivated to perform and to deliver,” de Vries said.

“I think partly because my journey has been slightly unusual and longer, I’m even more grateful for the opportunity, more motivated to grab it and hungrier to show what I’m worth.”

He also won the Formula 2 title in 2019 and had been on the fringes of F1 for a number of years.

New York launch

The team’s US launch was designed to coincide with New York Fashion Week, but also capitalise on the sport’s rising popularity in what is the world’s leading consumer economy.

“We are looking forward to unveiling the livery of the AT04 in New York City alongside the new collection of AlphaTauri,” said team boss Tost.

“This year we have the addition of a third race in the US, so it’s great that AlphaTauri are also taking their first step in such an important market.

“I am looking forward to seeing the new collection and how it looks alongside our new car at New York Fashion Week.”

23-race season ahead

Formula 1 is set to embark on a 23-event schedule this year, down from 24 following the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix.

The first of those is the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 3-5, following three days of testing at the venue starting in just over a week.

“I feel pretty excited about all the races really,” said Tsunoda of the year ahead.

“Of course, the first one in Bahrain is something to look forward to.

“Looking at the calendar, then obviously Japan is special for me and I am keen to race in front of my home fans again later this year.

“The atmosphere at Suzuka was really special. I think Las Vegas, as a new race, will be cool. But honestly, Japan is the one standout race for me if I had to pick one out of all the races this year.”