PHOTOS: Team 18 Supercars campaign launch

Team 18 launched its 2023 Repco Supercars Championship campaign in style at a gala event in Melbourne.

Over 350 people attended the launch event last night that celebrated 50 Years of Waverley Forklifts, which counts Team 18 owner Charlie Schwerkolt as its Group Managing Director.

Mark Winterbottom and Scott Pye were on hand to take the covers off their respective Chevrolet Camaros in showcasing their 2023 liveries.

“It’s been a fantastic night to suit up and show off our 2023 Supercars to the hard-working staff at Waverley Forklifts, some of their valued customers as well some of our major partners of the race team before we get set for the first round in Newcastle,” Winterbottom said.

“Coming to Team 18 is a decision I’ve loved – the racing side is fantastic as well as the team and where we’re at, but Charlie as a person is a great mentor, he calls me at 9 at night or 10 at night with all these ideas, he just doesn’t switch off.

“I’ve learnt a lot from him as a person to better myself and it’s been a great decision and there’s good things to come for this team.”

“We know first-hand how important the team is, if you see a driver win a race on a Saturday or Sunday it may look like an individual sport but there’s no way we can achieve or go out and do what we do without the team behind us, and Charlie has that mentality all through the company, from Waverley Forklifts to the race tea,” Pye added.

“He’s managed to find great people that give us an opportunity to go out and there and succeed.”

Winterbottom will shake down the #18 Camaro at Winton this Wednesday, while Pye will do so in the #20 Camaro the following day.

The 2023 Supercars Championship season will commence at the Thrifty Newscastle 500 on March 10-12.

Gallery Pictures: Mark Horsburgh