Martin quickest on wet Day 2 of Sepang MotoGP test

Ducati’s Jorge Martin has set the best time of a rain-affected second day of MotoGP testing at Sepang.

Just as Mooney VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi did on Day 1, the Prima Pramac Racing rider put a Ducati on top of the timesheet despite a crash at Turn 7.

However, with overnight rain leaving the Malaysian Grand Prix venue damp for the start of proceedings and heavy rain later in the day, there was only a small window for genuine dry running and Martin’s 1:58.736s was a quarter of a second slower than Bezzecchi’s 1:58.470s on the previous day.

Miguel Oliveira finished second at 0.103s off the pace on an RNF Aprilia while Pol Espargaro took third for GasGas Tech3 at another 0.042s further back.

Monster Energy Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo rounded out a top four covered by 0.161s, with Francesco Bagnaia fifth at 0.331s off the pace on his #1 Ducati Team entry, while Red Bull KTM’s Jack Miller was 19th at 1.123s away from top spot.

Ducati continued to work on aerodynamics but also swingarms and apparently engines while Pol Espargaro had a new chassis at his disposal at GasGas.

KTM seems to be developing engines too, given Miller on Day 2 and Brad Binder on Day 1 were riding RC16s which sounded different to their usual notes.

The third and final day of the test takes place today.