GALLERY: AlphaTauri unveil new look with AT04

The AlphaTauri AT04 has broken cover with a familiar but updated livery design for the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Unveiled in New York as part of Fashion Week, the new car features splashes of red, courtesy of incoming sponsor Orlen.

It otherwise retains the now familiar blue and white composition, with the top of the monocoque switching from blue to white.

On the driver front, Yuki Tsunoda remains with the team for a third season in 2023 while Nyck de Vries will embark on his rookie campaign following a cameo with Williams last year.

The AlphaTauri squad finished a lowly ninth in the constructors’ championship in 2022.

The Italian squad, therefore, heads into the 2023 season looking for considerable improvement despite losing star driver Pierre Gasly.