Driver dead after crash at Victorian speedway

A Standard Saloon driver has died after an incident at Daylesford Speedway during the Chivers Memorial event.

Stephen ‘Dougo’ Douglas had won a heat on Saturday at the Victorian circuit before a crash which saw him airlifted to The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne with critical upper body injuries.

The 48-year-old’s life could not be saved.

Another man, aged in his 30s, was taken to Ballarat Base Hospital with upper body injuries in a stable condition.

A statement on Sunday afternoon from governing body Speedway Australia read, “Speedway Australia confirms that a fatality has occurred as a result of injury, at Daylesford Speedway, Victoria on February 11, 2023.

“Speedway Australia offers our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Stephen Douglas. Our thoughts are also with the competitors, officials and fans who were in attendance.

“We will work with the Daylesford Speedway committee, the Victorian Speedway Council and their members and assist Victoria Police and Worksafe Victoria during their investigation.

“Speedway Australia has support services available. Anyone who requires assistance are directed to our head office on (08) 8139 0777.”

An earlier statement from Daylesford Speedway read, “It is with great sadness that we have to pass on the news of the passing of Standard Saloon competitor Stephen ‘Dougo’ Douglas.

“Dougo was always a happy bloke and was well respected by his competitors always available to lend a hand or an ear.

“The Speedway community will sadly miss Dougo and we would like to pass on our condolences to Sandra and the rest of Dougo’s family and friends.

“If anyone is struggling with the effects of yesterday’s accident we encourage you to contact organisations like Beyond Blue or Headsapce.”

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

Speedcafe.com extends its condolences to Douglas’ friends and family.