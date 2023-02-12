BJR uncovers Jack Smith Camaro livery

The Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet Camaro which Jack Smith will race in the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship has been revealed.

The 23-year-old continues to be backed by SCT Logistics for his fourth full season in the championship, with the #4 machine unveiled at its intermodal facility in Wodonga, near BJR’s Albury workshop.

The livery is an evolution of SCT’s now customary red and white look, with racing stripes added to the brand-new Gen3 Camaro.

“The SCT Camaro sitting on the SCT freight train is an awesome sight and I’m excited to sign off on that delivery,” said Smith, the 2017 Super3 Series winner.

“I can’t wait to get it to Newcastle. Being on the grid for the first time in a Gen3 car that looks this good will be pretty special.

“It’s a pretty cool feeling seeing the car in the SCT livery, I’ve been in the workshop and seen the team bring it to life and it’s been quite a journey.

“Gen3 is quite a big change and I’m keen to see what the racing dynamic will be once we get to Newcastle.

“It’s been almost a year since I tested one of these cars so it will be good to get to Winton and get some laps in.”

Team owner Brad Jones added, “I’m so pleased to be able to unveil the SCT Camaro. This thing looks mean and ready to race.

“There’s been a number of changes in the #4 garage over the break and I’m looking forward to seeing how the team gels together at Newcastle.

“Gen3 promises to be a complete reset with the new car and I’m going to enjoy seeing what Jack and the team can do.”

The reveal of the #4 SCT Camaro comes after that of the #96 Pizza Hut Camaro to be driven by Macauley Jones, with Andre Heimgartner’s #8 R&J Batteries entry and Bryce Fullwood’s #14 Middy’s entry still to come.

Shakedowns of the BJR cars are set to begin in coming days at Winton, with the opening round of the Supercars Championship being the Thrifty Newcastle 500 on March 10-12.

IMAGES: #4 Brad Jones Racing Camaro livery