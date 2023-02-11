Team 18 unveils Winterbottom Camaro livery

Team 18 has unveiled the Mark Winterbottom Chevrolet Camaro livery for the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.

Winterbottom has thus far notched up four seasons with the Charlie Schwerkolt-owned squad, all of which have been spent driving a #18 entry bearing major sponsorship from the Stanley Black & Decker group.

While that remains the case for this, the start of the Gen3 era, Car #18 will now carry the branding of DeWalt, which has previously taken pride of place on the sister #20 entry of Scott Pye.

Schwerkolt said of Winterbottom’s car, “We’re excited to reveal the 2023 DeWalt Racing Camaro and it absolutely looks the business.

“Our partnership with Stanley Black & Decker enters its sixth year this year and they have been incredibly supportive of the team, providing the tools for our skilled mechanics to bring these cars to life.

“The team and drivers have been working incredibly hard in the off-season to get the upper hand on these Camaros and I feel we’re on to big things for Team 18 and DeWalt Racing in 2023.”

Winterbottom remarked, “The way the rules are designed and the way the car is built, a good car is still going to be a good car so if you have a good car, you’ll be fast; there’s no doubt about that.

“The guys and girls at Team 18 have worked big hours to get both cars ready, and we haven’t rushed it which has been great.

“We’re taking our time and it’s all built in house by everyone here. They know the car and when you build your own car and you have this pride that goes with it and everyone here is so proud of what they’ve built.

“Until we get it on track it’s a bit of the unknown which is exciting for us. There’s no previous form, there’s no team that won the last race in that car, it’s a reset for everyone. I’m really excited and I think experience will play a big part here when we roll out for Round 1.

“Ultimately you want a good-looking car that’s getting good-looking trophies so that’s the goal for me this year.

“It’s exciting to see it in the flesh but even more excited to hit the track with anger and put it where it belongs.”

The 2013 Bathurst 1000 winner and 2015 champion will shake down the #18 Camaro at Winton this Wednesday, a day before Pye does likewise in the #20 entry, the opening event livery for which was unveiled yesterday.

