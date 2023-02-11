Red Bull complete secret Silverstone shakedown

Red Bull has put the RB19 through its paces at a secret F1 shakedown at Silverstone.

Whilst Alfa Romeo made public its shakedown plans for its C43, Red Bull opted to go about its business in a more understated fashion.

A week after a livery launch in New York, the team completed its 100km systems check closer to its Milton Keynes base.

The team, however, is playing its cards close to its chest with regard to the car that will be defending both the Formula 1 constructors’ and drivers’ titles this year.

You can catch a glimpse of the RB19 here via a short teaser video released on Red Bull’s social media channels.

RB19 👉 Spotted in the wild 👀 pic.twitter.com/B7BOKdR56Q — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 10, 2023

Alfa Romeo hail “pivotal moment” for C43

Alfa Romeo has declared the shakedown of its C43 a success after becoming the first F1 team to make its track debut this year.

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu both had the privilege of driving the team’s new car during the first of two promotional filming days at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.

In completing the maximum 100km limit, the C43 underwent the first tests and checks to ensure the functionality of all systems.

Technical director Jan Monchaux said: “The debut of our C43 is a pivotal moment in our season – it marks the start of our on-track campaign and really drives home how close the season is.

“Today was important to ensure everything is in place, not just with the car but also with the wider team, ahead of what is going to be a crucial start of the championship.

“We have to thank everyone who worked on the car, and of course also our partners Ferrari, for getting us here. We are ready for testing and we can’t wait to get to work in Bahrain.”

Alfa Romeo confident of success

In his new role as Alfa Romeo’s team representative, Sauber Group managing director Alessandro Alunni Bravi hailed it “a great moment” in seeing the car debut on track.

“This is the final moment of a long process during which our car was thought, designed, created and assembled, and we take pride in the journey we have completed,” added Alunni Bravi.

“It was made possible by the commitment, dedication and passion of everyone working in our HQ in Hinwil, and of our technical partners, first and foremost Ferrari.

“We know the challenges that lie ahead, but we are confident that, with this same attitude, this same hard work, we will be successful and make another step forward.”

The car will return to the circuit in Barcelona on Saturday for a second permitted filming day, with reserve Theo Pourchaire joining Bottas and Zhou in putting it through its paces.

The first full outing for the C43 will be in the pre-season test in Bahrain from February 23-25, with the opening grand prix on March 3-5 at the same circuit.