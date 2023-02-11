Rare opportunity to own iconic Bathurst 1000 winner
Saturday 11th February, 2023 - 1:03pm
The Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore ZB that Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth steered to victory in the 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000 has hit the market.
The #25 WAU Mobil 1 Appliances Online Commodore ZB has been put up for sale online on the Lloyds Auctions website.
Mostert and Holdsworth overcame a tyre failure to win the 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000, leading 106 laps to seal Holden’s 35th triumph at Mount Panorama.
In the lead-up to the race, Mostert set a blistering 2:03.3736s in the Top 10 Shootout, the fastest lap by a Supercar around the 6.213km circuit.
The Bathurst win was not the only notable victory for Chassis WR-026, which also sealed a famous one-two for Holden in the penultimate race of the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship season at the Valo Adelaide 500.
Sporting a tribute livery that drew inspiration from design elements of the team’s early 1990 factory Holden cars, including the iconic lion and helmet, Mostert led home team-mate Nick Percat to record an emotional victory on the streets of Adelaide, backing that effort up with a second-place finish in the final race of the season.
In total, Chassis WR-026 claimed eight race victories, 23 podiums and 51 top-ten finishes from 65 race starts, with Mostert steering it to third place overall in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
Other victories were achieved in Race 8 at Symmons Plains Raceway in Tasmania and Race 12 at Hidden Valley Raceway in Darwin in 2021, as well as Race 2 at Sydney Motorsport Park, Race 6 and Race 9 at the Albert Park Circuit and Race 18 at Hidden Valley Raceway in 2022.
WR-026 Statistics:
65 Race starts
23 Podiums
8 Victories
2021 Bathurst Winner
2021 Bathurst Top 10 Shootout Winner
2021 Championship Race 8 Winner
2021 Championship Race 12 Winner
2021 Championship Race 31 Pole Position
2021 Championship Race 31 Winner
2022 Championship Race 2 Winner
2022 Championship Race 6 Winner
2022 Championship Race 18 Winner
2022 Championship Race 33 Winner
