Rare opportunity to own iconic Bathurst 1000 winner

The Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore ZB that Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth steered to victory in the 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000 has hit the market.

The #25 WAU Mobil 1 Appliances Online Commodore ZB has been put up for sale online on the Lloyds Auctions website.

Mostert and Holdsworth overcame a tyre failure to win the 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000, leading 106 laps to seal Holden’s 35th triumph at Mount Panorama.

In the lead-up to the race, Mostert set a blistering 2:03.3736s in the Top 10 Shootout, the fastest lap by a Supercar around the 6.213km circuit.

The Bathurst win was not the only notable victory for Chassis WR-026, which also sealed a famous one-two for Holden in the penultimate race of the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship season at the Valo Adelaide 500.

Sporting a tribute livery that drew inspiration from design elements of the team’s early 1990 factory Holden cars, including the iconic lion and helmet, Mostert led home team-mate Nick Percat to record an emotional victory on the streets of Adelaide, backing that effort up with a second-place finish in the final race of the season.

In total, Chassis WR-026 claimed eight race victories, 23 podiums and 51 top-ten finishes from 65 race starts, with Mostert steering it to third place overall in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Other victories were achieved in Race 8 at Symmons Plains Raceway in Tasmania and Race 12 at Hidden Valley Raceway in Darwin in 2021, as well as Race 2 at Sydney Motorsport Park, Race 6 and Race 9 at the Albert Park Circuit and Race 18 at Hidden Valley Raceway in 2022.

WR-026 Statistics:

65 Race starts

23 Podiums

8 Victories

2021 Bathurst Winner

2021 Bathurst Top 10 Shootout Winner

2021 Championship Race 8 Winner

2021 Championship Race 12 Winner

2021 Championship Race 31 Pole Position

2021 Championship Race 31 Winner

2022 Championship Race 2 Winner

2022 Championship Race 6 Winner

2022 Championship Race 18 Winner

2022 Championship Race 33 Winner