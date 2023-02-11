> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Mark Winterbottom Camaro Supercar livery

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 11th February, 2023 - 9:00pm

More angles of the Mark Winterbottom #18 Team 18 Camaro livery ahead of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship. Images: Mark Horsburgh

Team18-Car18-23-1J1A0829
Team18-Car18-23-1J1A0942
Team18-Car18-23-1J1A0843
Team18-Car18-23-1J1A0877
Team18-Car18-23-1J1A0842
Team18-Car18-23-1J1A0837
Team18-Car18-23-1J1A0868
Team18-Car18-23-1J1A0950-Edit
Team18-Car18-23-1J1A0945
Team18-Car18-23-1J1A0835

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]