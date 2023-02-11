PHOTOS: BJR reveals first Gen3 Camaro livery

Brad Jones Racing has taken the covers off its Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro for Macauley Jones.

It’s the first of the four Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros that the Albury-based squad will race in 2023, with Jones racing alongside Andre Heimgartner, Jack Smith and Bryce Fulwood.

The Jones Pizza Hut livery was revealed at Hume Weir – now known as Hume Dam – near Albury, which many will associated with the Hume Weir Raceway which operated from 1959 to 1977.

BJR is expected to have its first on-track Gen3 Camaro run this coming week at Winton, where other southern-based teams including Tickford Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United and Team 18 are also expected to run their 2023 contenders.