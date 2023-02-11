> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: BJR reveals first Gen3 Camaro livery

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 11th February, 2023 - 9:01am

Brad Jones Racing has taken the covers off its Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro for Macauley Jones.

It’s the first of the four Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros that the Albury-based squad will race in 2023, with Jones racing alongside Andre Heimgartner, Jack Smith and Bryce Fulwood.

The Jones Pizza Hut livery was revealed at Hume Weir – now known as Hume Dam – near Albury, which many will associated with the Hume Weir Raceway which operated from 1959 to 1977.

BJR is expected to have its first on-track Gen3 Camaro run this coming week at Winton, where other southern-based teams including Tickford Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United and Team 18 are also expected to run their 2023 contenders.

