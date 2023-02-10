New round format for National Trans Am Series

The National Trans Am Series will feature extra races at two rounds as part of a new format in 2023.

Four 25-minute races will be held at Sydney Motorsport Park and Queensland Raceway, with both venues expected to attract large fields this year.

Traditionally, National Trans Am Series rounds have featured three races, consisting of a pair of 25-minute affairs and a 30-minute race.

“As the National Trans Am Series continues to gain popularity both on and off the track, providing more opportunity to race is a great thing,” Australian Racing Group Chief Operating Officer Liam Curkpatrick said.

“Adding further races at Queensland Raceway and Sydney Motorsport Park gives more value to the competitors and gives more racing for the fans.

“It further enhances National Trans Am’s upward trend, which is a credit to the competitors and we’re eagerly looking forward to the season ahead.”

In 2023, the Tasmania, Phillip Island and Sandown rounds will retain the traditional format, while the fixtures at Winton Motor Raceway and the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International at Mount Panorama will feature a 100km finale.

The announcement arrives ahead of the season-opener at AWC Race Tasmania which is set to feature the likes of Supercars race winners Tim Slade and James Moffat, Super2 Series race winner Jaylyn Robotham and 2022 TA2 Muscle Car Series title winner Jett Johnson.

It also follows the confirmation of a new multi-year deal that will see the category continue to race on cross-ply Hoosier tyres for the upcoming seasons.

“The extension of Trans Am’s deal with Hoosier was a logical step for our category,” Curkpatrick added.

“The 2023 Trans Am Series is shaping up as the most competitive on record – there are some great drivers and teams involved now and we are looking forward to seeing how the season pans out.”

Round 1 of the National Trans Am Series will take place at AWC Race Tasmania, Symmons Plains Raceway, on February 24-26.