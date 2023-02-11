Verstappen reveals truth behind private jet sim rig

Max Verstappen has described as “absurd” suggestions he has had a sim racing rig installed on his private jet.

The two-time F1 champion regularly uses his Falcon 900-EX aircraft to ferry him to races.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko recently claimed Verstappen had kitted out the plane with a sim.

“He even had his private plane converted so that he can fly a simulator in the air in the future,” Marko told German publication Sport1.

Verstappen, however, claims Marko made a mistake.

“I was talking to him last year and I think he misunderstood,” clarified Verstappen in speaking to selected media including Speedcafe.com.

“I’m building a new motorhome for travelling to Europe with the F1 races and I said I would install one there because I can just keep on driving when I’m back in the evening because I like it.

“It’s my hobby in a way and it just keeps you sharp as well, so I think he misunderstood and he said plane.

“So no, I’m not installing one in my plane. That would be a bit absurd.”

Verstappen dismisses favourite tag

Following a livery unveil of the RB19 in New York last week, Red Bull was at Silverstone on Friday to conduct a secret shakedown.

Although the team has another promotional filming day available, it is unlikely the car will be seen until the pre-season test in Bahrain from February 23-25.

After last year’s double-championship success, Red Bull and Verstappen will be viewed as favourites to repeat the triumph.

The Dutch driver, however, has dismissed the tag.

“To be honest, I never really think about being favourites,” said Verstappen.

“You have to keep on working, you have to keep on improving. If you don’t, they [other teams] will catch up and they will overtake you so we’re not really too fussed about that.

“As a team, we just keep on trying to find performance, and that’s why want to keep on winning. That’s why we are in Formula 1.

“That’s what we hope to try and achieve again this year, and we know that that’s not always very straightforward.

“I do think we have a good opportunity. Of course, we are optimistic, but we also know we have to keep on working.”