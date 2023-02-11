Increased track time for GTWC Australia in 2023

Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS competitors will have access to increased track time in 2023.

All rounds will feature an additional 30-minutes of practice time, in the form of two 45-minute sessions, rather than the two 30-minute sessions offered in 2022.

There will be even more time offered at the opening round of the season at the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour on April 7-9, with a pair of 60-minute sessions featuring on the schedule.

Practice times at the three Repco Supercars Championship rounds on the 2023 calendar, namely the Perth SuperSprint on April 28-30, Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight on July 28-30, as well as the Valo Adelaide 500 on November 23-26 will be negotiated in advance.

In addition to the increased on-track offering, a Top 10 Shootout will feature at the penultimate round of the season at Queensland Raceway on August 11-13.

The ten fastest drivers in Qualifying 2, irrespective of classes, will progress to the Top 10 Shootout, which must feature the Am driver in the line-up.

GTWC Australia will confirm the endurance fixture and sprint race formats at a later date.

The 2023 GTWC Australia season will commence at the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour on April 6-9.

2023 GT World Challenge Australia Championship Sprint Calendar

Round 1: Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit, Bathurst, NSW April 7-9

Round 2: Wanneroo Raceway, Wanneroo, WA – April 28-30

Round 3: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Phillip Island, VIC – May 12-14

Round 4: Sydney Motorsport Park, Sydney, NSW – July 28-30

Round 5: Queensland Raceway, Ipswich, QLD – August 11-13

Round 6: Adelaide Parklands Circuit, Adelaide, SA – November 23-26