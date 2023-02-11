Hedge takes pole in Formula Regional finale

Callum Hedge has claimed pole position in the 2023 Formula Regional Oceania Championship finale at Taupo International Motorsport Park.

Hedge topped the 15-minute qualifying session with a 1:24.476s effort, edging out Louis Foster who laid down a 1:24.497s, while 2023 New Zealand Grand Prix winner Laurens van Hoepen was third-fastest following a 1:24.686s lap.

It is the first pole position for the M2 Competition driver since Teretonga Park and puts him in prime position to challenge for the points lead, with Charlie Wurz ahead by only 10 points.

“The objective was to take pole position and we did that, so we’re off to a great start,” Hedge enthused.

“The tyre goes off quickly here – I did two pushes in a row, then a cool-down lap.

“I did another fast one and it wasn’t a perfect lap. I wanted to do a cool, but I knew if I did that I would run out of time so I did another one and that’s the one I did the time on.”

Practice pacesetter Liam Sceats was fourth fastest, ahead of Wurz in fifth.

Hampton Downs race winner Kaleb Ngatoa was sixth, ahead of M2 Competition driver David Morales in seventh.

Title contender Jacob Abel was eighth, ahead of Manfeild race winner Josh Mason, while W Series driver Chloe Chambers rounded out the top 10.

Trans-Tasman Trophy contender Ryder Quinn, Ryan Shehan, Adam Fitzgerald, Tom McLennan, Lucas Fecury, Bree Morris and James Penrose completed the field.

Race 1 at Taupo International Motorsport Park will commence at 16:47 local time/14:47 AEDT.

Qualifying 1 Results

1. Callum Hedge (NZL) – M2 Competition.

2. Louis Foster (GBR) – Giles Motorsport

3. Laurens van Hoepen (NED) – M2 Competition

4. Liam Sceats (NZL) – M2 Competition

5. Charlie Wurz (AUT) – M2 Competition

6. Kaleb Ngatoa (NZL) – Giles Motorsport

7. David Morales (USA) – M2 Competition

8. Jacob Abel (USA) – Kiwi Motorsport

9. Josh Mason (GBR) – Kiwi Motorsport

10. Chloe Chambers (USA) – Giles Motorsport

11. Ryder Quinn (AUS) – M2 Competition

12. Ryan Shehan (USA) – Giles Motorsport

13. Adam Fitzgerald (IRL) – Giles Motorsport

14. Tom McLennan (AUS) – Kiwi Motorsport

15. Lucas Fecury (BRA) – Kiwi Motorsport

16. Bree Morris (NZL) – Giles Motorsport

17. James Penrose (NZL) – Kiwi Motorsport