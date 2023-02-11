BJR reveals first Gen3 Camaro livery

Macauley Jones has taken the covers off his Brad Jones Racing 2023 Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro Supercar.

The Pizza Hut-backed #96 Camaro was photographed at the historic Hume Weir – now known as Hume Dam – and will test for the first time next week as the first of the Albury-based squad’s four Gen3 entries.

“The livery looks impressive on the Camaro, just makes it look mean and ready to deliver,” Macauley Jones said.

“It’s pretty awesome being able to have Pizza Hut on the Camaro for the year. It’s an exciting time in Supercars – with Gen3, with the Camaros and the whole build process. It’s going to be a very big year and it’s cool to have Pizza Hut beside us for it,” Jones said.

“I can’t wait to get behind the wheel at the first test and really get a taste of my own Camaro – learn the intricacies and try and really settle into the Gen3 car.”

BJR is set to shakedown the #96 Camaro at Winton Raceway this coming week alongside other southern-based teams that are yet to run a Gen3 Supercar on track, namely Walkinshaw Andretti United, Team 18, and Erebus Motorsport.

Earlier this week, Campbellfield-based Tickford Racing shared the track with Braeside-based Grove Racing in their first Gen3 shakedowns, with Waters completing a significant 110 laps of the track in what was the highest single-day distance covered by a Gen3 car at the time.

Since then, Triple Eight Race Engineering amassed a substantial 650km of testing between its two Gen3 Camaros at Queensland Raceway, the first team to run two Gen3 cars.

Brad Jones Racing is expected to reveal its additional three liveries in the coming days as it pushes to test all four of its Camaros ahead of the season-opening Thrifty Newcastle 500 on March 10-12.

