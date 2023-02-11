Bezzecchi tops Day 1 of Sepang MotoGP test

Marco Bezzecchi has set the fastest lap on Day 1 of the Sepang MotoGP test on a year-old Ducati.

As it was when the GP21 Desmosedicis were quick at the start of 2022, the Mooney VR46 rider clocked a 1:58.470s to hold sway on the first of three days of testing at the Malaysian Grand Prix venue despite also crashing at Turn 7.

Aprilia Racing’s Maverick Viñales was next-best at 0.130s off the pace, with the top 10 made up entirely of riders on the two Italian brands of motorcycle.

The Ducati Team’s Enea Bastianini edged Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin to third place, with a 1:58.732s compared to a 1:58.737s, while Francesco Bagnaia claimed fifth on a 1:58.857s on his #1 Desmosedici.

Monster Energy Yamaha duo Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo were 11th and 12th respectively, with Marc Marquez 13th on his Repsol Honda, while Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) led the way for the KTM/GasGas quartet in 16th on a 1:59.826s.

In terms of development items, Bagnaia and Pramac’s Johann Zarco tried the aerodynamics which Ducati’s testing crew ran in the Shakedown Test days earlier at Sepang.

Marc Marquez had a full four RC213Vs at his disposal, one of which had a new air intake, a ground effect lower side fairing, and yet another spec of swingarm.

At KTM, Miller tried the aerodynamics he sampled in the 2022 post-season at Valencia, although he did not sample the newer bodywork which Dani Pedrosa rode with at the Shakedown Test.

Testing resumes later today (AEDT).