> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: BJR goes over Gen3 oil tank

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 10th February, 2023 - 5:12pm

In the latest instalment of the Brad Jones Racing Gen3 video series, team owner Brad Jones talks through the Gen3 oil tank that will go into his team’s Chevrolet Camaros.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]