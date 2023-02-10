Softs for Bathurst 1000 in 2023 Supercars tyre allocation

The Bathurst 1000 will be run on soft compound tyres for the first time ever as part of a revamp of the Supercars tyre allocation for the Gen3 era.

Such were the corner loads at Mount Panorama, only the hardest compound in the range had ever been used in any given event in Bathurst (notwithstanding that the hardest compound was labelled ‘soft’ as opposed to ‘super soft’ for a period of time).

However, the Gen3 cars are significantly lighter than their predecessors, which will reduce the loads on the control Dunlop rubber.

It is consistent with a trend to softer rubber across the season, with the hard compound only being rolled out for the Albert Park event.

There, drivers will run on both the hard and super soft compound at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, with compulsory four-tyre stops in those four races.

Every other event will feature just a single compound, being the soft for Newcastle, Wanneroo, Townsville, Sydney, The Bend, Bathurst, Gold Coast, and Adelaide, and the super soft for Symmons Plains, Hidden Valley, and Sandown.

As previously announced, there will also be a new wet tyre compound which is more capable of dispersing water than the previous spec.

As before, competitors must hand back two event-marked (new for the event) sets and however many sets of pre-marked tyres they are allowed before the first qualifying session of a weekend.

For Super2 and Super3, each car will be given eight new hard tyres per round.

2023 Supercars Championship tyre allocation