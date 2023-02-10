MSR teases Truck Assist Gen3 Camaro livery

Matt Stone Racing has teased the livery of its Truck Assist Gen3 Camaro Supercars ahead of its season launch next week.

The Yatala-based squad will once again field two Truck Assist-backed General Motors products in 2023, specifically Chevrolet Camaros, one of which it shook down at Queensland Raceway in recent days.

Then, however, MSR incumbent Jack Le Brocq and rookie Cameron Hill shared driving duties of a vehicle running with an interim wrap, before the formal unveil this Monday, February 13.

The image which the squad has published on social media shows the front splitter of Car #35, to be driven by Hill in 2023, featuring the branding of Chevrolet Racing and SS Signs, and a reflection of the Truck Assist logo.

Collectively, Hill and Le Brocq completed around 80 laps equating to approximately 250km out at Ipswich on Tuesday, significantly more than the Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang with which they shared the track.

Since then, Triple Eight Race Engineering has amassed about 650km across its two brand-new Red Bull Ampol Chevrolet race cars at Queensland Raceway, while PremiAir Racing was in the region of 180km to 200km despite an ECU-related issue earlier in the day.

Shakedowns and testing are set to resume from Monday at Winton, although programmes remain fluid as cars continue to come online.