Major milestone achieved for DriveIt NQ

A major milestone has been achieved in the construction process of the DriveIt NQ driver training and racing facility near Townsville.

The laying of asphalt has been completed on the initial 2.75km circuit layout at the precinct located almost 50km south of the Queensland city, after the process commenced in July of last year.

DriveIt NQ Director Pat Driscoll told Speedcafe.com that it represents a significant milestone for the project.

“A year after it was planned to have the final layer of asphalt, the track has now received that,” Driscoll said.

“DriveIt NQ are very grateful to the technical teams for enduring the holdups and looking forward to finessing the track so that we can have traffic on it after the curing period which is three months.”

Ground broke on the community-driven project in August of 2020, with the final design draft of the circuit released at the end of that year.

Despite the build commencing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was outlined that the construction of the facility was going to be achieved by Christmas of 2021, with the delay of the project attributed to wet weather.

While the driver training and motorkhana area has been completed, the complex is set to feature the initial 2.75km circuit, which could be extended via an additional two loops, drag strip, as well as offroad, rally and kart tracks following construction.

Funding is also being sought for a speedway at the facility.

Once completed, it will be the first permanent driver education and motorsport precinct in North Queensland.

It is envisioned that the facility will be utilised as a learning environment for beginner drivers and riders, a venue to host advanced and defensive driver training courses, as well as motorsport events.

DriveIt NQ has received financial support from both the Federal and State Governments to the tune of $12 million and $10 million respectively, while the Townsville City Council has supplied the 300 ha site for the project.

It has also been endorsed by the likes of Townsville-born MotoGP race winner Jack Miller, 2014 Bathurst 1000 winner Paul Morris and 2016 Australian Rally Championship winner Molly Taylor.