Katherine Legge to return to Indy 500 with RLLR

Katherine Legge will contest the Indianapolis 500 for a third time in an additional Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing entry in this year’s 107th running of the event.

The 42-year-old will drive the #44 Honda-powered Dallara with major sponsorship from Hendrickson, which makes and supplies suspension components for commercial transportation.

In her two previous starts in the Indy 500, Legge record results of 22nd with Dragon Racing in 2012 and 26th with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (now the McLaren IndyCar Team) in 2013, her most recent IndyCar appearance.

The Briton currently competes full-time in IMSA’s GT Daytona class, but has history with RLLR in the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy, scoring a win from pole position together at Mexico City in the 2018/19 season.

She will share the RLLR stable at The Brickyard with the team’s full-timers, namely Graham Rahal, Christian Lundgaard, and Jack Harvey.

“I am thrilled to be back at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the biggest race in the world, the Indy 500,” said Legge.

“Bobby gave me my first chance to win races for the team in the Jaguar I-Pace series a few years ago and it feels like a homecoming of sorts to be back with the team, especially seeing as I’m also very proud to be back with HPD [Honda Performance Development] in IMSA, and now in the IndyCar Series.

“Racing at Indy with an Indy 500-winning team and with Honda is an amazing opportunity, and one I am very grateful for and intend to make the most of.

“I’m hoping I can learn from my team-mates and team members, and transition smoothly back to open wheel racing for May.”

Team co-owner Bobby Rahal said, “After more than a few attempts, I’m happy to announce that Katherine will join us in our Hendrickson Honda for the 107th running of the Indy 500.

“I’ve been a fan of Katherine’s for many years and know that, in the right situation, she can be competitive and figure into the outcome at the end of the race.

“She has driven for us before in the Jaguar electric programme and won from pole in Mexico City and finished on the podium several times, so it is nice to have her back with us to work together at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time.

“I know she looks at this as a chance to show everybody what she really can do.”

The 2023 IndyCar season starts at St Petersburg on the weekend of March 3-5, while race day at the Indianapolis 500 is Sunday, May 28.