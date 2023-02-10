> News > Formula 1

Formula 1 2023 hosting fees revealed

By Mat Coch

Friday 10th February, 2023 - 12:56pm
The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix pays the seventh-highest hosting fee

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix is estimated to have the seventh-highest hosting fees on the current calendar.

A list of fees payable by promoters has been published with organisers in Melbourne thought to pay $37 million per event.

According to RacingNews365, Azerbaijan contributes the most to the sport’s coffers with an annual hosting fee worth $57 million.

Combined, the sport’s commercial rights holder brings in more than $700 million a year from hosting fees alone.

That is also allowing for the fact that the Miami and Las Vegas Grands Prix operate to a different model, where F1 works in conjunction with local promoters.

Of those on more traditional commercials deals, Monaco has the best at just $20 million annually, though it’s reported the sport also receives a cut of tourist tax to boost that figure.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has the next lowest fee, followed by the Belgian Grand Prix.

Spa-Francorchamps was a comparatively late addition to the 2023 calendar and has a contract for just this year.

The Austrian Grand Prix is also up for renewal, while Azerbaijan, Britain, Italy, and Japan all have just this year and next to run on their current contracts.

By contrast, Bahrain has its place on the schedule locked away until 2036, a year longer than the current Australian Grand Prix deal.

Losail is also set to remain on the calendar into the 2030s with its current contract set to lapse after the 2032 event.

Bahrain hosts the opening round of the 2023 season, with pre-season testing at the venue from February 23-25.

The season proper starts on March 2-5.

Formula 1 hosting fees

Event Hosting Fee ($ million) Duration
Bahrain Grand Prix 52 2036
Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 55 2030
Australian Grand Prix 37 2035
Azerbaijan Grand Prix 57 2024
Miami Grand Prix 2031
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 21 2025
Monaco Grand Prix 20 2025
Spanish Grand Prix 25 2026
Canadian Grand Prix 32 2029
Austrian Grand Prix 25 2023
British Grand Prix 26 2024
Hungarian Grand Prix 40 2027
Belgian Grand Prix 22 2023
Dutch Grand Prix 32 2025
Italian Grand Prix 25 2024
Singapore Grand Prix 35 2028
Japanese Grand Prix 25 2024
Qatar Grand Prix 55 2032
United States Grand Prix 30 2026
Mexico City Grand Prix 30 2025
Sao Paulo Grand Prix 25 2025
Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 42 2030

