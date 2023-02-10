F1 sparks new partnership initiative with UNICEF

F1 has launched a new partnership with UNICEF in a bid to help bridge what it views as an educational divide being experienced by the world’s most vulnerable children.

The aim is also to bolster UNICEF’s humanitarian response around the world, so it can help protect children in emergencies, such as those caught up in the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Formula 1’s initial programme of support is to run for three years and is estimated to aid 6.5 million children from vulnerable and marginalised communities access quality education, including in key STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths} subjects.

Speedcafe.com understands the value of the initiative is worth around US$9million (AUS$13m; £7.43m; €8.41m).

A significant focus of the partnership with Formula 1 will be to improve digital access through the expansion of UNICEF’s Learning Passport, a portable digital platform that enables children to continue learning online and offline.

F1 CEO and President Stefano Domenicali said: “In a sport where research, technology and innovation play a vital role in a driver and team’s success, education is at the core of Formula 1.

“The partnership with UNICEF will enable us to effectively use our sport’s global platform to help bridge the educational divide experienced by the world’s most vulnerable children.

“Every child has a right to quality education and to be protected during emergencies. We are proud that we can play a role in ensuring the most vulnerable children are equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to achieve their goals.”

It is understood UNICEF branding will be visible at certain events during the upcoming season.