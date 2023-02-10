Bathurst 12 Hour attracts significant viewership

A significant national and global audience watched the 2023 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour on both television and digital platforms, according to figures produced by organisers.

According to promoters, it’s estimated a television audience of 334,000 tuned into the race on Sunday, with 239,000 of those viewers watching on the Seven Network.

It is claimed the broadcast reached in excess of 1.7 million people on Sunday, an 17 percent uptick in year-on-year comparisons.

Fellow broadcaster Fox Sports claim an increase of 40 percent over the figures for the 2020 edition of the race.

In the digital space, more than 1.2 million viewers watched the event coverage on the Bathurst 12 Hour YouTube channel, while 4.5 million views were recorded across Bathurst 12 Hour and Supercars digital media channels.

It follows a record crowd at this year’s event, won by Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz and Kenny Habul.

“The 2023 event was a record-setter in so many areas, and this includes the number of people watching in Australia and around the world,” Event Director Shane Rudzis said.

“The race is one of Australia’s longest continuous sporting broadcasts and our partners at the Seven Network and Foxtel support it incredibly well.

“Their numbers are fantastic and it’s incredible to see such a large audience tuning in for the entire day.

“Internationally our audience continues to expand and our footprint via streaming this year was larger than ever before.

“Discussions are already well underway to grow the event further in 2024.”

This year’s event drew extra interest via the attendance of seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi and demonstration laps by Red Bull F1 Reserve Driver Liam Lawson in a 2011 RB7 around Mount Panorama.

A date for the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour will be announced later this year.