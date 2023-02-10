F1 2023 underway as Alfa Romeo conduct shakedown

Alfa Romeo has officially kickstarted the 2023 F1 season by becoming the first team to conduct a shakedown of a new car.

The Swiss-based squad launched its C43 earlier this week albeit with a show car unveiled by drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

A few days later and Alfa Romeo has now hit the track, taking in the renowned test venue of Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.

The team has provided a short video clip on social media, with the car appearing to be slightly different in design from the one revealed, notably in relation to the floor.

Both Bottas and Zhou are sharing driving duties for the 100km outing in which they will get an initial feel of the car and which will allow the engineers to conduct system checks.