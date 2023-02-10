$700,000 to spare? Alfa Romeo F1 car up for auction

If you’ve a few dollars going spare then you might be able to get your hands on the latest Alfa Romeo F1 car.

The team has decided to put its launch show car up for auction, as well as the signed overalls of Formula 1 race drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu that were worn on the day the C43 was unveiled.

Alfa Romeo has again partnered with Memento Exclusives, the UK-based sports memorabilia specialist which has been commissioned to build the team’s show cars for this year.

The company produced last year’s C42 show car which was also made available for public sale.

The C43 marks the first time an official F1 launch car has been made available to the public, and it could be yours for up to $700,000 (£400,000; €450,000), which is the price it is expected to fetch at auction currently running on F1 Authentics.

Alfa Romeo show car “a piece of history”

As a show car, it naturally is a non-running model but still weighs in at a hefty 550kg.

The chassis and bodywork are constructed from high-performance, lightweight pre-preg carbon fibre utilised from Alfa Romeo’s CAD data.

The car comes fitted with electronic features, including a 3D-printed steering wheel with a working screen that is fully connected to the front wheels via the steering rack enabling the wheels to turn left or right. There are also working rain lights.

Sauber Group managing director and Alfa Romeo team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi said: “The philosophy behind our launch has been to bring fans closer to the team, and auctioning this show car fits within this narrative.

“As our launch car, the C43 show car is a piece of history and the first step in what is hopefully going to be a successful season for our team.”

The closing date for the auction is February 21.