Williams and Gulf exploring future iconic livery revival

Gulf CEO Mike Jones has indicated the oil giant is exploring with Williams the possibility of producing another iconic F1 livery.

After three years with McLaren, Gulf was unveiled by Williams as a major new partner at its livery reveal earlier this month, with the company’s logo adorning the rear-wing endplates and also in front of the halo.

Across that period with McLaren, the Formula 1 team and Gulf famously revived a full livery in the latter’s renowned colours for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix.

It was an activation that proved enormously popular with fans, with Jones now confirming the likelihood of a repeat with Williams.

“Obviously, we had a very successful three years with McLaren, and the standout of course was the Monaco livery,” said Jones, speaking to invited media, including Speedcafe.com.

“The Gulf logo is iconic, it’s very recognisable, and we are looking at different activations we can do. We want them to be fan-centric, and get the fans involved in terms of how we evolve that so we’re still finalising those plans which we’re going to launch very soon.

“What you’ll see is a lot of Williams and Gulf coming together, in all aspects, right from the Academy, into eSports, Formula 1, and across the different types of segments in Formula 1.

“Of course, anything we do in the future has to be bigger and better than before. As we receive a lot of requests for our livery, we want that livery to be special.”

Gulf and Williams planning “disruptive” fan engagement

Williams commercial director James Bower has also indicated there is a strong possibility of the team replicating what McLaren and Gulf achieved with regard to the livery almost two years ago.

“As Williams, we’re looking for partners that are really best in class, to help us position the Williams brand,” said Bower.

“When we looked at Gulf, it’s clearly a really iconic brand that actually goes beyond motorsport, and all the activations have been very fan focused.

“What was clear from the conversations with Mike from the start was that for us to work together, it really had to represent a step forward from what Gulf has previously been able to do in Formula 1.

“We’ve agreed on a presence that will run throughout the season but we do have some exciting plans based on digitally-led fan engagement with things we can do later that will be disruptive.”