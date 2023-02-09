VIDEO: Van Gisbergen, Feeney and Golding Gen3 Supercars test
Thursday 9th February, 2023 - 6:00pm
Triple Eight Race Engineering has taken both of its Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro Supercars to Queensland Raceway, accompanied by the PremiAir Racing Camaro, a customer team of Triple Eight.
PHOTOS: Triple Eight Gen3 Camaro shakedown.
Watch as the Gen3 Camaros lap the circuit, take in pit-stop practice and attempt race starts through the day.
