Triple Eight reveals testing livery at Gen3 Camaro shakedown

Triple Eight has unveiled a testing livery for its two Gen3 Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaros ahead of their shakedown today at Queensland Raceway.

Both 2022 champion Shane van Gisbergen and last-start Supercars race winner Broc Feeney will be in action in the Chevrolet homologation team’s Gen3 race cars, alongside PremiAir Racing’s first Camaro.

Triple Eight has also confirmed an unchanged race engineering line-up, namely van Gisbergen with Andrew Edwards after a first season together in 2022 which yielded victory in the Repco Bathurst 1000, and Feeney with Martin Short.

Jeromy Moore remains in place as Technical Director, and hence an integral figure in the Gen3 project for Supercars as a category generally, and Mark Dutton as Team Manager.

The testing livery, which evokes memories of those used by the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team, is a dark blue base with silver sponsorship branding.

Triple Eight Managing Director Jamie Whincup said, “I can’t emphasise enough the enormous dedication our Triple Eight Race Engineering team has put into this Gen3 project.

“For three years, our design team led by our Technical Director, Jeromy Moore have delivered Supercars, their partners and the millions of fans around the world an extremely high-quality racing product suited to our Australian conditions.

“More recently our manufacturing and car preparation teams have been working around the clock to make our first official test day this week.

“This project is no doubt Triple Eight Race Engineering’s biggest achievement. To see two fully built, fully operational Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaros having their first run at Queensland Raceway will be beyond exciting for all of us.

“The Gen3 era is going to be amazing for Supercars and hopefully seeing our cars on track for the first time creates a huge buzz amongst fans, our team partners and members.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team and what they’ve achieved – I look forward to watching Shane and Broc showcase our potential once we hit the track with everyone else.

“I also want to thank our entire partner community for their ongoing support, and especially want to welcome the teams at Local Legends and Quad Lock for entrusting us to represent their brands for the 2023 season.”

The testing ‘paintwork’ will be used today and on Tuesday, February 14, when Triple Eight is back for more pre-season mileage in Ipswich.

Livery designer Peter Hughes explained, “The idea for this unique test livery design came from the team at Triple Eight, so my input was to bring to life that exciting vision.

“With the extra flexibility of a test day one-off, we settled on one base colour of satin dark blue with contrasting chrome silver signage and details.

“The temptation was to add more ‘designer’ detail to the livery, but we let the proportions and surfaces of the new Gen3 Camaro do the talking, creating a dramatic and aggressive feel that really suits the Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaro. The end result is stunning.”

While neither Dick Johnson Racing nor Matt Stone Racing will back up today after each shaking a car down two days earlier, all four Queensland-based teams are set to be in action next Tuesday.

