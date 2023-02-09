Triple Eight Gen3 Camaro hits track

Shane van Gisbergen has just headed out on track in the #97 Chevrolet Camaro at Queensland Raceway.

It marks the first Triple Eight Race Engineering Gen3 race car on track, van Gisbergen venturing out at 08:32 moments after pit lane opened.

He completed an out lap before remaining on track for an initial three-lap run, including out and in laps before returning to the garage.

Once in the shed, the team went over the car under the watchful gaze of Supercars personnel, van Gisbergen climbing from the car they did.

Both Red Bull Ampol Racing cars are at QR today, as is the #31 PremiAir Racing Chevrolet Camaro with Tim Slade likely to steer along with James Golding.

That car is in plain livery aside from the PremiAir logo on its flanks.

Also at Queensland is Gomersall Motorsport with a ZB Commodore for Aaron Seton, and a Super3-spec VF Commodore adorned with Jason Gomersall’s name.