Tender opens for ARC control tyre supply

Motorsport Australia has opened the tender process for the control tyre supplier for the Australian Rally Championship.

The successful applicant will be responsible for supplying the control tyre for Australia’s top-flight rally competition from 2024–2026.

It comes as the current three-year deal with Hoosier is set to conclude at the end of this year’s six-round season.

“As our current control tyre supplier, Hoosier has done a terrific job since they came on board in 2020 and we are excited about what lies ahead in 2023,” Motorsport Australia Director of Motorsport and Commercial Operations Michael Smith said.

“Should it be of interest, we’d warmly welcome the Hoosier team to again express their interest in being part of the ARC in this vital sporting element of the Championship as we look for the control tyre supplier for 2024 to 2026.

“We’re also keen to hear from any other tyre suppliers who would like to get involved in the ARC and capitalise on the growth and interest we are seeing across all components of our events.

“While this won’t impact the 2023 season, we’re eager to have some certainty heading into the future as both teams and suppliers prepare for a busy few years ahead.”

The announcement arrives as entries build for the 2023 season-opener at Buckby Skoda Rally Launceston on March 24-26.

Among those that have confirmed their entries for the upcoming season include 2022 title winner Lewis Bates and his brother Harry Bates, who made his FIA World Rally Championship debut at Rally New Zealand last year.

The Bates brothers, who compete under the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia banner, will face a new challenge from recent Toyota convert Jamie Luff, who is set to steer a GR Yaris AP4.

While a host of regular crews have entered the Tasmanian event, a notable omission from the ARC field this year will be third-generation rally driver Max McRae, with the nephew of the late 1995 World Rally Champion Colin McRae, son of Alister McRae set to undertake a Junior European Rally Championship campaign.