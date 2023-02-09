Grosjean “never say never” to F1 return with Andretti

Romain Grosjean has not ruled out the possibility of making a return to F1 should Andretti offer him an opportunity – even though he would be 39.

It is now more than two years since Grosjean almost lost his life following a horrific opening-lap crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix when his Haas struck a barrier, split into two, and burst into flames.

The 36-year-old has since forged a career for himself in IndyCar, initially with Dale Coyne Racing in 2021 before a switch last season to Andretti Autosport with whom he will compete again this term.

Behind the scenes, Andretti is also trying to force its way into F1, recently joining forces with General Motors/Cadillac to get its bid over the line.

Even though it is unlikely to be until 2026 that F1 expands, after the FIA opened the Expressions of Interest process earlier this month, Grosjean has suggested he would be willing to make a Formula 1 comeback.

“One thing I learned last year is to never say never,” he said in an interview with GQ Sports.

“I told my wife I would never live in the U.S. and I would never race in a U.S. series and I would never do the Indy 500, and I’ve done the three of them.

“So I think it’s just, you never know what the future is like. Now, I enjoy being in IndyCar.

“I enjoy being able to do Lamborghini IMSA for the endurance races. It’s the right balance for me.”

F1 still the pinnacle for Grosjean

Grosjean has suggested, however, if he is to make an F1 comeback, and it was with Andretti, then the team would have to be winners from the outset.

Underlining the difficulties Andretti would face, Haas has been on the grid for seven seasons since it joined Formula 1 in 2016, and not once has a driver stood on the podium.

Kevin Magnussen’s pole position ahead of last season’s São Paulo Grand Prix has been the highlight of its 144 grands prix.

“For sure, Formula 1 stays the pinnacle of motorsport,” added the French driver. “So yes, if it was a team to win, yes.

“For sure, Andretti would have a lot of work if they make it to Formula 1, just the way Haas was.

“Right now I would say I prefer to stay in IndyCar, but again, you never know.

“When things are done and concrete and in front of you, sometimes your mind changes.”