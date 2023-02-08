Ricciardo drives Ford Mustang Supercar

Ford Performance has posted a video of Daniel Ricciardo driving a Ford Mustang Supercar at its facility in Detroit.

The 33-year-old enthused about the opportunity as he stood in front of the white and blue machine.

Red Bull’s new Third Driver, Ricciardo was a prominent player in the team’s launch in New York last Friday.

As part of the reveal of the 2023 car, it was announced that Ford would return to Formula 1 in 2026 as a power unit partner with Red Bull Power Trains.

Ricciardo was unavailable for last weekend’s Bathurst 12 Hour, where Liam Lawson piloted a 2011-spec RB7, due to his participation in the announcement.

“I’ve driven pretty much every Ford under the sun, and just got out of this bad boy right here,” he said in a short video posted by Ford Performance.

“Bit of Aussie in me, a little bit of a V8 Supercar, here in Michigan which is far from home, but I felt at home in it.

“It was a lot of fun. A big thanks to Ford for having me out here today, it’s been a blast.

“I’ve enjoyed my first visit to Detroit and I’ll be coming back, that’s for sure.”

The outing in the Mustang was not Ricciardo’s first behind the wheel of a Supercar.

In the lead-up to the 2019 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix he climbed aboard Rick Kelly’s Nissan Altima.

Last October he told Speedcafe.com that he was keeping an eye on the Bathurst 1000 despite competing at the Japanese Grand Prix on the same weekend.

He’s made no secret of his interest in Australia’s premier class of racing and has suggested a cameo appearance is not off the table – though more likely at the Bathurst 12 Hour than the 1000 itself.

Ricciardo will sit out the coming season as he works in support of world champion Max Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez for the 2023 season.

He made the switch after two different seasons with McLaren which resulted in he and the team agreeing to the early termination of his contract.