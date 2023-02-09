PremiAir Camaro on-track at QR Gen3 shakedown

PremiAir Racing’s #31 Chevrolet Camaro Supercar has hit the track for the first time at Queensland Raceway on its shakedown.

Running in black with the team’s own logo down its flanks, Car #31 was taken for an installation run just after 11:30 local time/12:30 AEDT, after an ECU issue during the morning.

James Golding was behind the wheel but the team’s latest recruit, Tim Slade, is also likely top get laps today.

It is Golding who will pilot Car #31 again in the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship while Slade has chosen #23, having achieved success in the Dunlop Super2 Series in 2008 with that identifier.

Red Bull Ampol Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney have already completed several runs, including an 18-lap outing for the former, the end of which coincided with a brief shower over the Ipswich circuit.

PremiAir is fielding just the one car today, but is set to shake down Slade’s vehicle on Tuesday, February 14.

Its cars are being built in a collaboration between the Gold Coast-based squad and Triple Eight at the latter’s Banyo facilities in the northern suburbs of Brisbane.