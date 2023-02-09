> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Triple Eight Gen3 testing livery

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 9th February, 2023 - 9:00am

More images of Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Red Bull Ampol Racing testing livery for its first Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro Supercars.

RedBull-QR-23-MH2_5156
RedBull-QR-23-MH2_5106
RedBull-QR-23-MH2_5134
RedBull-QR-23-MH2_5163
RedBull-QR-23-MH2_5117
RedBull-QR-23-MH2_5127
RedBull-QR-23-MH2_5111
RedBull-QR-23-MH2_5157
RedBull-QR-23-MH2_5150
RedBull-QR-23-MH2_5122
RedBull-QR-23-MH2_5155
RedBull-QR-23-MH2_5120
RedBull-QR-23-MH2_5138

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]