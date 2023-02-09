PHOTOS: Triple Eight Gen3 Camaro shakedown

Triple Eight Race Engineering has tested two Gen3 Camaros at Queensland Raceway, the first Supercars team to have both Gen3 cars ready for shakedown and testing.

Running a unique pre-season livery, the team’s first Gen3 hit-out saw Shane van Gisbergen and team-mate Broc Feeney at the wheel of #97 and #88 respectively, with van Gisbergen shunning the right to run the #1 after running it as a one-off Holden tribute at the 2022 Adelaide 500 2022 season finale.