PHOTOS: Triple Eight Gen3 Camaro shakedown

Thursday 9th February, 2023 - 3:26pm

Triple Eight Race Engineering has tested two Gen3 Camaros at Queensland Raceway, the first Supercars team to have both Gen3 cars ready for shakedown and testing.

Running a unique pre-season livery, the team’s first Gen3 hit-out saw Shane van Gisbergen and team-mate Broc Feeney at the wheel of #97 and #88 respectively, with van Gisbergen shunning the right to run the #1 after running it as a one-off Holden tribute at the 2022 Adelaide 500 2022 season finale.

