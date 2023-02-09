Bargwanna to make international TCR debut

Ben Bargwanna is set to make his international racing debut as part of the 2023 TCR World Tour, as he also commits to a Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series tilt.

The son of Bathurst 1000 winner Jason Bargwanna will compete in two overseas rounds of the TCR World Tour for Team Clairet Sport, with the 21-year-old to drive a Peugeot 308 at Algarve International Circuit in Portugal on April 28-30, as well as the fixture at Spa Francorchamps in Belgium on May 26-28.

In addition to the Portuguese and Belgian fixtures, he will also participate in the two Australian rounds of the TCR World Tour, including the already confirmed Supercheap Auto Bathurst International on November 10-12.

His participation in the four rounds presents an opportunity for him to collect a steady haul of points and qualify for the TCR World Finals.

“A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to make this happen, and I cannot thank Burson Auto Parts enough for the chance to represent them on the world stage,” he said.

“When the World Tour format become public, and there was a hint of an opportunity to compete, it was something I was wanted to be a part of.

“For it now to become a reality has made me feel a foot taller with pride and excitement.

“The thought that I will represent Australia at a World Championship level and to be able to have crack at Algarve and Spa is mind-blowing.

“I can’t wait to attack Eau Rouge, let me at it.”

The two Australian rounds of the TCR World Tour form part of the seven-round calendar for the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series in 2023, which Bargwanna will compete for Garry Rogers Motorsport.

“Our main goal is to win the Australian title, but I am sure my three other GRM Peugeot team-mates will start the year with the same objective,” he added.

“I look forward to making the Peugeots one, two, three and four in the championship, and building a strong campaign and delivering the result the team deserves.”

Burson Auto Parts Team Principal Jason Bargwanna said the TCR World Tour represents a chance for his son to show his talent on a global platform.

“The new World Tour format has made it possible, and within reach for Ben to sample the world’s best TCR drivers and teams prior to the two Australian rounds of the World Tour where we want to be right at the front of the field in our backyard,” he said.

“It’s going to be a bit of a wow moment for Ben competing at Portimao and Spa, and both Deb (Ben’s mother) and I are extremely proud, and yet I am seriously jealous at the same time.”

The seven-time Supercars race winner said his son will be aiming for the TCR title this year, buoyed by his recent success in the category.

“Ben has come of age in the last couple of seasons, and as we start the 2023 season with our eyes firmly set on the championship victory,” he added.

“His track record is compiled with pole positions, podiums and race wins, so now it’s about putting that all together to compete for the championship.”

Ben Bargwanna will commence his 2023 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series campaign at AWC Race Tasmania, Symmons Plains Raceway, on February 24-26.

Every SpeedSeries round is live and ad-free on Stan Sport.