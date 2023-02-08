Winton added to Supercheap Auto TCR Australia calendar

The 2023 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series calendar has been finalised with the addition of the existing SpeedSeries round at Winton.

Round 3 for hot hatch category will be held at the rural Victorian circuit on June 9-11, joining sister Australian Racing Group competitions Touring Car Masters, V8 Touring Cars, Trans Am, and S5000, plus Formula Ford and Sports Sedans.

While Winton is a popular venue for TCR testing, the last time it hosted competitive action for the category was in its inaugural, 2019 season, when Jason Bright won Race 1 in a Volkswagen Golf GTI and Will Brown prevailed in the latter two encounters in a Hyundai i30 N.

ARG Chief Operating Officer Liam Curkpatrick said, “This is great news that we will have TCR Australia back at Winton in 2023.

“The circuit is perfectly suited to the TCR cars, and just like we saw in 2019, it offers plenty of action and close racing.

“Our focus is now firmly on the opening round at Symmons Plains with some really great news for the category coming through in the coming weeks.”

While the seven Supercheap Auto TCR Australia rounds have been locked in, the other Australian-hosted round of the new-foir-2023 TCR World Tour is yet to be announced.

November’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst International is the first confirmed of two World Tour events Down Under, with another to come from the other six rounds of Supercheap Auto TCR Australia.

Meanwhile, Jordan Cox has been confirmed for another season at Garry Rogers Motorsport, in a Peugeot 308 with backing from Schaeffler, which sponsored the sister Dylan O’Keeffe entry in 2022.

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series 2023 calendar